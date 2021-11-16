Fitzpatrick has inside track over Morelle Jr. for Irondequoit Supervisor in tight race

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The race for Irondequoit Town Supervisor came down to absentee ballots.

In the unofficial tally on election night, Republican Rory Fitzpatrick pulled ahead of Democrat Joseph Morelle Jr. among in-person voters in a 6,205 — 5,825 vote.

Fitzpatrick picked up another 149 absentee votes for a 6,354 total. Morelle Jr. gained 455, totaling 6,280.

These results in this race is not official. Hand counting is set to take place later this week.

Fitzpatrick is a former professional hockey player. Morelle Jr. previously served in the Monroe County Legislature and is the son of Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25).