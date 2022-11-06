ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The numbers are in for the final day of early voting in Monroe County.

55,211 voters across the county cast their ballots at the 14 available early voting sites. In Monroe County, there are 487,820 “active” registered voters, and 523,531 total voters.

With the exception of four states — Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, and New Hampshire — every state, the District of Columbia, and all other U.S. territories offer some form of early voting.

The early voting period spans nine days in New York, and started on Saturday, October 29, and ended on Sunday, November 6. Polls averaged about 6,000 total voters per day. The decisions made in those ballots will be counted and released on November 8 alongside votes cast the day of.

According to one local election commissioner, voting turnout for the midterms is “way more” than the previous midterm election.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To check your polling place, click here.