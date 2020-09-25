Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, every candidate for voters in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election Day is right around the corner, and whether it’s for President of the United States or Town Council, there are some pivotal positions up for grabs.

Before heading to the polls, you may have a couple questions about your voter status. Below is a list of resources to help get answers to those commonly asked questions about voting.

Another thing for voters to consider is how you plan to vote. Due to COVID-19, all voters can request an absentee ballot for this year’s General Election. There are also options for early voting, or the traditional route of casting a ballot at a polling site on Election Day.

Voting resources

You can download an absentee ballot request online here. The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 27. New York State Board of Elections officials say it has to be postmarked no later than Election Day — November 3, but local officials say it’s better to submit the absentee ballot as soon as you can to avoid potential postal delays.

Early voting cates and times for General Election

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

There will be 282 polling sites in Monroe County for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day. There will be 95 polling sites in the city, and 187 scattered about the county’s towns and villages. All election inspectors at polling sites will be masked and there will be hand sanitizer available.

Due to less polling sites than the previous election, BOE officials urge voters to look up their updated polling sites. You can look up your polling site online, where you can also preview a version of the ballot you will be given based on your location.

The following is a compiled list of the races and candidates you may vote for for this year’s General Election. Your ballot may differ from others depending on your location, like different New York State Senate or Assembly districts, for example.

This list was provided by the Monroe County Board of Elections and was last updated September 11, 2020.

Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 25

Joe Morelle (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

George Mitrist (Republican/Conservative)

Kevin Wilson (Libertarian)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 27

Nate McMurray (Democratic/Working Families)

Chris Jacobs (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Duane Whitmer (Libertarian)

Monroe County Clerk

Jamie Romeo (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Karla Boyce (Republican/Conservative)

Monroe County Legislature — 25th District (1 year term)

Calvin Lee (Democrtic)

Chris Edes (Green)

New York State Senate — 54th District

Shauna O’Toole (Democratic)

Pamela Helming (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 55th District

Samra Brouk (Democratic/Working Families

Christopher Missick (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 56th District

Jeremy Cooney (Democratic/Working Families)

Mike Barry (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 59th District

Jason Klimek (Democratic)

Patrick Gallivan (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 61st District

Jacqualine Berger (Democratic)

Edward Rath III (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 62nd District (unopposed)

Robert Ortt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 133rd District

ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc (Democratic/Working Families)

Marjorie Byrnes (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 134th District

Carolyn Carrol (Democratic)

Josh Jensen (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Dylan Dailor (Working Families

Ericka Jones (Green)

New York State Assembly — 135th District

Jen Lunsford (Democratic/Working Families)

Mark Johns (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 136th District

Sarah Clark (Democratic/Working Families)

Steven Becker (Libertarian)

Justin Wilcox (Independence)

New York State Assembly — 137th District (unopposed)

Demond Meeks (Democratic/Working Families)

New York State Assembly — 138th District

Harry Bronson (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Peter Vazquez (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian)

New York State Assembly — 139th District

Stephen Hawley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mark Glogowski (Libertarian)

New York State Supreme Court (4)

Gino Nitti (Democratic)

William Gargan (Democratic)

Julie Cianca (Democratic/Working Families)

Stephen Lindley (Democratic/Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Dan Doyle (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Sam Valleriani (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Vince Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative//Independence)

Monroe County Court Judge

Meredith Vacca (Democratic/Working Families/Libertarian/Independence/SAM)

Derek Harnsberger (Republican/Conservative/Green)

Surrogate Court Judge

Christopher Ciaccio (Democrat)

Elena Cariola (Republican/Conservative/WorkingFamilies/Green/Libertaian/Independence)

Rochester City Court Judge (unopposed)

Teresa Johnson (Democratic)

Brighton Town Justice (unopposed)

John Falk (Democratic)

Mendon Superintendent of Highways (1 year term, unopposed)

Andrew Caschetta (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Member of Town Council (3 year term, unopposed)

Aaron Baker (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Superintendent of Highways (1 year term, unopposed)

Dan Wolf (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Penfield Member of Town Council (1 year term)

Mindy MacLaren (Democratic/Working Families)

Robert Ockdenden (Republican/Conservative/Indepndence)

Pittsford Town Justice

Michael Ansaldi (Democratic/Working Families/Green/Libertarian/SAM)

Robert Shaddock (Republican/Conservative/Indepedence)

Rush Town Justice (unopposed)

Donald Knab Jr. (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Rush Member of Town Council (2, 1 year term)

Carl Ast (Democratic)

Chaz Rorick (Democratic)

Phyllis Wickerham (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ryan Lang (Republican/Conserative)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.