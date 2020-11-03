Early voting wraps up in Monroe County: Here’s how many people have voted as of Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early in-person voting ended Sunday, capping off a record-setting nine-day stretch in Monroe County.

105,733 votes were cast early in Monroe County, according to the Board of Elections, and 95,572 absentee ballots have been returned as of Monday.

With early in-person and absentee, the Board of Elections has received 201,305 ballots prior to November 3rd.

“I felt like every single day we were setting a new record for voter participation and turnout,” Jackie Ortiz, the county’s Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner, said of early voting.

“In the past it’s been four percent three percent of the electorate that turned out. So to have twenty percent, that’s huge,” said Lisa Nicolay, the Republican Commissioner.

The Board of Elections sorts absentee ballots in Rochester Monday.

The Board of Elections will sort the absentee ballots they’ve received and check them against the in-person ballots.

“We still have yet another 289,000 voters that still have the opportunity to cast their ballots,” said Ortiz, looking ahead to Tuesday.

There are 280 in-person voting sites, Ortiz said, down from the usual roughly 300 because of the coronavirus pandemic.