Early voting wraps up in Monroe County ahead of Tuesday primary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polls closed at 3 p.m. Sunday as early voting in Monroe County concluded.

The county wrapped up its ninth and final day of early voting ahead of primary Tuesday, June 22.

According to Monroe County’s Board of Elections, 5,142 people voted early in the county across the nine days.

“Mayor Warren’s campaign has seen a tremendous response during early voting with great turnout of her supporters. They recognize her success creating more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and greater educational opportunities. As we head towards Primary Day, Mayor Warren is grateful to all of our City residents who still believe and she looks forward to a great night on Tuesday,” said Mayor Lovely Warren’s campaign in a Sunday statement provided to News 8.

“We’re feeling great. We worked very hard to get our message out. I think that we’ve done a great job of doing that,” said Malik Evans, a Rochester city councilmember and mayoral challenger.

Throughout the early voting period this past week, each candidate received high-profile endorsements: Malik Evans, from former deputy mayor Cedric Alexander, and Mayor Warren, from City Council President Loretta Scott.

There will also be much at stake for the Rochester City Council, for which Rochester voters must choose five out of close to twenty candidates for at-large council seats.

All twenty-nine Monroe County legislature seats are also up for grabs.

Since New York State is a closed primary state, voters will have to be a registered member of a party to participate in that party’s primary.