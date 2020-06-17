1  of  74
Early voting underway, absentee ballot applications skyrocket amid pandemic

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting is in full swing in Monroe County and COVID-19 precautions are in place. The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta is one of 12 early voting sites scattered around the county.

Lisa Nicolay is the Monroe County Republican elections commissioner. She said early voting has been going smoothly so far.

“Everybody’s trained, it’s working out very well. I think voters should feel very safe to come in, we encourage them to wear a mask, if they don’t have one when they get here we have more to offer them,” said Nicolay.

She said each voting station is sanitized after someone uses it and social distancing is required.

Early voting started in Monroe County last November and this time they’ve added more polling sites. But COVID-19 and the Governor’s executive order have changed how people are voting.

“We mailed absentee ballot applications to every eligible voter which is about 256,000 eligible voters and they were allowed to choose temporary illness if they were affected by COVID or worried about COVID.”

She said about 60,000 absentee ballots were filled out and returned.

“I think a lot of people obviously took advantage of that, so maybe that’s why we’re seeing less people showing up today or at the other early voting sites.”

Nicely said they have about 70 locations to vote in-person on Election Day this Tuesday and they’re trying to set up in roomier locations. She said they will try to separate entrances and exits to reduce traffic, and will ask people to wait outside if crowds get too large.

“We’re happy to have all of these ways for people to vote, we’re encouraged we’re given this opportunity to give so much accessibility. There’s several ways to vote this year so we hope people take advantage and use this chance for their voice to be heard.”

Monroe County residents can vote early until Sunday at any of the 12 locations.

