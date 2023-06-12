ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting is set to begin this upcoming Saturday and is set to last for eight days after.

Early voters won’t have to wait to vote — between June 17 and June 25, they will be able to access any of Monroe County’s early polling sites.

They will check in, receive the ballot with candidates representing their district, and they will be able to cast their ballot — the same as they would on Election Day.

Monroe County listed the following locations as polling sites for early voters:

David F. Gantt Community Center on North Street.

on North Street. Monroe County Office Building on Main Street.

on Main Street. Edgerton Recreation Center on Backus Street.

on Backus Street. Norton Village Recreation Center on Waring Road.

on Waring Road. Empire State University on Westfall Road.

on Westfall Road. St. Theodores Church on Spencerport Road.

on Spencerport Road. North Greece Road Church of Christ .

. Henrietta Public Library on Calkins Road.

on Calkins Road. Irondequoit Community Center on Skyview Centre Parkway.

on Skyview Centre Parkway. Holy Spirit Church on Hatch Road.

on Hatch Road. Perinton Square Mall on Pittsford Palmyra Road.

on Pittsford Palmyra Road. Sweden Clarkson Community Center on Lake Road.

on Lake Road. Webster Library on Ridge Road.

For early voters that are deaf or hard of hearing, both Empire State University and the Henrietta Public Library will have an ASL interpreter on-site to assist.

Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Tuesday and Thursday, they will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

If you are not an early voter and you want information on your polling location, check out the Monroe County Board of Elections website.