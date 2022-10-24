ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting in New York starts Saturday, October 29, and runs for nine days through November 6th.

Monroe County has 14 early voting locations and ASL assistance at some locations. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

“Any eligible registered voter can go to any of them,” said Democrat Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz. “If you are used to going on election day, the setup is exactly the same. So what you would expect at a regular polling site is the exact same thing at any one of these early voting locations.”

You can find out more, as well as look up your Election Day, November 8th, voting place at the county Board of Elections website.

Locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

– 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605 Boys and Girls Club – 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

– 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Sibley Square – 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

– 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604 Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

– 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Norton Village Recreation Center – 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

– 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 (ASL Interpreter at site)

– 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 St. Theodores Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

– 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606 North Greece Rd. Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

– 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Henrietta Public Library – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 (ASL Interpreter at site)

– 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

– 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617 Penfield Dolomite Lodge – 1628 Jackson Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

1628 Jackson Rd, Penfield, NY 14526 Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

– 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 Sweden Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

– 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Webster Library – 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

And a note on absentee voting this year: if you request an absentee ballot, that’s how you have to vote.

“If you choose by requesting an absentee ballot, that is the lane you choose to vote, so if you request an absentee ballot, you have to vote absentee,” said Republican Election Commissioner Lisa Nicolay.