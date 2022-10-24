ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting in New York starts Saturday, October 29, and runs for nine days through November 6th.
Monroe County has 14 early voting locations and ASL assistance at some locations. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Any eligible registered voter can go to any of them,” said Democrat Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz. “If you are used to going on election day, the setup is exactly the same. So what you would expect at a regular polling site is the exact same thing at any one of these early voting locations.”
You can find out more, as well as look up your Election Day, November 8th, voting place at the county Board of Elections website.
Locations:
- David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Boys and Girls Club – 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Sibley Square – 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Norton Village Recreation Center – 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609
- SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 (ASL Interpreter at site)
- St. Theodores Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
- North Greece Rd. Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Henrietta Public Library – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 (ASL Interpreter at site)
- Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
- Penfield Dolomite Lodge – 1628 Jackson Rd, Penfield, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Sweden Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Library – 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580
And a note on absentee voting this year: if you request an absentee ballot, that’s how you have to vote.
“If you choose by requesting an absentee ballot, that is the lane you choose to vote, so if you request an absentee ballot, you have to vote absentee,” said Republican Election Commissioner Lisa Nicolay.