Early voting now open in Monroe County ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early Voting in Monroe County started June 13, and will continue until Sunday June 21.

The first opportunity for Early Voting was for the general election back in November 2019. It is available to all voters in Monroe County.

The county will continue to use Electronic Poll Books to ensure that certain voters only vote once.

After a number of members of the deaf community turned up to vote at one location, a sign language interpreter will be available at the Henrietta Early Voting location at the Marketplace Mall.

Locations, dates and hours for Early Voting:

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605

Arnett Branch Library – 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619

City of Rochester Water Department – 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617

Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park – 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450

Lodge at Sweden Town Park – 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580

Dates for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

Saturday, June 13 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 14 — 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Monday, June 15 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 16 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 17 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Thursday, June 18 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Friday, June 19 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Saturday, June 20 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 21 — 9:00 am-2:00 pm

