1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Early voting now open in Monroe County ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections

Your Local Election HQ

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early Voting in Monroe County started June 13, and will continue until Sunday June 21.

The first opportunity for Early Voting was for the general election back in November 2019. It is available to all voters in Monroe County.

The county will continue to use Electronic Poll Books to ensure that certain voters only vote once.

After a number of members of the deaf community turned up to vote at one location, a sign language interpreter will be available at the Henrietta Early Voting location at the Marketplace Mall.

Locations, dates and hours for Early Voting:

Locations for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

  • City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604
  • David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605
  • Arnett Branch Library – 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619
  • City of Rochester Water Department – 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608
  • SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620
  • North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626
  • Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623
  • Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617
  • Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park – 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526
  • Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450
  • Lodge at Sweden Town Park – 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420
  • Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580

Dates for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

  • Saturday, June 13 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 14 — 10:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Monday, June 15 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Tuesday, June 16 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, June 17 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Thursday, June 18 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
  • Friday, June 19 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Saturday, June 20 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 21 — 9:00 am-2:00 pm 

Visit Your Local Election Headquarters to watch debates, meet candidates, and everything else you need to know before casting your ballot.

Primary debates on News 8:

NYS Assembly 138: Bronson vs. Yudelson

NYS Senate 56: Cooney, Rosario-Escher & Traywick 

Monroe County Clerk: Romeo vs. Boutte

NY-27 Special Congressional Election: McMurray vs. Jacobs

NY-24 Congressional Democratic Primary: Conole vs. Balter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss