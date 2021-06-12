Early voting is underway ahead of busy primary season

Early voters along with both Mayoral race candidates took to the polls across Monroe County Saturday.

Close to 700 people gathered to cast their ballots early, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections. The high number of early voters was a trend matched last year, and could prove decisive in the key races.

Mayor Lovely Warren and Mayoral challenger Malik Evans were at voting sites, encouraging those who can vote early to do so.

“There is excitement in the community and the people who showed up here today, we appreciate it all,” Mayor Lovely Warren said.

There are 14 early voting locations found in Monroe County. You can also vote via an absentee ballot by Tuesday June 15. The primaries begin Tuesday June 22. With the number of different seats set to be decided this year, the days leading up to primary day may prove tense.