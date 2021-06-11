Early Voting begins Saturday: What you need to know

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting will begin Saturday June 12, for nine days. Residents in Monroe County will have 14 sites county-wide to choose from.

All early voting locations and times in Monroe County can be found here.

Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz says last fall, early voting was an incredible hit.

While the primaries tend to have a lower turnout, she’s hoping and begging the community to bring that same energy again from last year’s voting turnout again.

Some of the big races include the Mayoral race, county court judges, City Council at large, a few positions on BOCES, and all county legislature seats.

If you liked the absentee ballot option last fall, you still have that option.

“Absentee is still on the table,” said Ortiz. “Anyone throughout the end of this year has that ability if its the method you prefer, please take advantage of that, the last day to postmark an application for that is June 15.”

She says the volume of applications is lower than last fall. However, they were not required to mail out applications to everyone registered this year.

Ortiz says they’re also still on the search for more poll workers and interpreters.

You have to be 18 years or older to be a worker, and registered to vote so the BOE can evenly divide workers among party affiliation.