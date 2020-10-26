Early voters wait in line to cast ballots in Geneseo: ‘It’s important to voice your opinions’

GENESEO, NY. (WROC) —Thousands have already voted early in the Finger Lakes and the turnout on day three is no different.

Early voting lines in Livingston County stretched through the parking lot from 8 a.m. through the late afternoon. Many voters said they’re busy on Election Day and wanted to make sure they got their vote in on time. Alan Herrick is one of many who waited in the long line to cast his vote early.

“I have to work next Tuesday so I wanted to get my vote in because I always vote,” Herrick said.

Voter Val Gropp agreed. “I travel a lot and I just wanted to make sure that wasn’t gonna be part of my decision whether I’d have time to vote or not,” she said while waiting in line.

This is the early voting line at the Livingston County Board of Elections. They are letting 9 people in at a time and everyone’s temperature is taken before they can vote. Workers tell me the line has been this long since 8am @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hfsn5uVoHK — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 26, 2020

The Board of Elections office in Geneseo is the only early voting location in Livingston County. Nine people are allowed in at a time and everyone’s temperature is checked on the way in. Ben O’Connell is brand new to the process.

“I just turned 18 last year so this is my first election. If you can vote you should vote because it’s important to voice your opinions in the way of voting for a candidate,” O’Connell said.

Early voting runs for nine days total and results will be counted on Election Night, November 3. People voting by absentee ballot also have the option to bring their ballot to the dropbox at an early voting site in their county. No matter who you’re voting for, everyone comes to the polls for one common reason including first time voter Danielle Leiffer.

“I want to see a change in this world so I want to just do my part in that change,” Leiffer said.

Saturday was the first day of early voting and Livingston County had 295 people come out to vote that day. 374 people voted early on Sunday. The polls are open until 8 p.m. Monday in Geneseo. Check out the News 8 Election Guide for more information about early voting.