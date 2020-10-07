Early in-person voting begins Oct. 24: How it will look in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early in-person voting in New York State will run from October 24th to November 1st.

Voters in Monroe County can go to any one of twelve polling locations, regardless of where they live within the county.

Poll workers use “poll pads” – electronic poll books – to check workers in.

“Hopefully we will have people that will come out for it,” said Diane Gibson, supervisor of training and recruitment for the Board of Elections, “because we are prepared for it.”

Additionally, voters can drop off absentee ballots at polling locations.

“Any site, there will be a designated box or envelope that will be for absentee ballots,” said Gibson. “You can also drop them off at the Board of Elections downtown at 39 West Main Street”

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

Early voting has proven to be a popular choice, with lines literally out the door at polling sites in large counties in Ohio for its first day of early voting.

“If there seems to be an issue with lines,” said Gibson, “then we can send out more inspectors to help with working those sites, and we’ll manage them.”

Early voting in New York State began last year.