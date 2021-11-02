Democrats sweep race for Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic candidates made a strong showing in the race for Rochester City Council Tuesday.

Democrats Kim Smith, Miguel Melendez, Stanley Martin, Mitch Gruber, and Willie Lightfoot received a collective 71.4% of the vote according to Monroe County’s unofficial tally Tuesday evening.

Republican candidates Ann Lewis, Marcus Williams, and Jayvon Johnson received a collective 18.2% of the vote, while Working Families Party candidates Victor Sanchez, Jasmin Reggler, and Antonia Wynter split 10.3% of the vote.

Absentee ballots have yet to be counted.

