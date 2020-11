ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a few days, we’ll have the final count for the 2020 election. On Thursday, the Board of Elections staff started judging affidavit ballots, getting them one step closer to finishing the count.

Three bipartisan teams are working Thursday and Friday to judge 4,000 affidavit ballots. Staff members researched each ballot ahead of time to find out whether the voter was registered to vote.