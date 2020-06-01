Democratic candidates for 56th NYS Senate district debate on News 8

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot going on locally, throughout the state, and across the entire country, but it’s important to remember that New York state’s primary elections are still on schedule for later this month.

In a News 8 debate, Democratic candidates for the New York State Senate’s 56th district will face off in a live streamed event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. This same debate will air on WROC-TV at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

The candidates participating in this event are:

Jeremy Cooney — who worked for late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, two New York governors and the Mayor of Rochester.

Hilda Rosario-Escher – the former CEO of Ibero American Action League.

Sherita Traywick – an RIT Professor.

In this debate, we’ll be asking about race relations, New York state’s response to COVID, education, and more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Head over to the Monroe County Board of Elections website to find out how to access your absentee ballot and how to update your voter registration status.

Tune in on this page at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the live streamed event.