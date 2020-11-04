Democrat Samra Brouk declares victory over Republican Christopher Missick for NYS Senate 55

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democrat Samra Brouk has declared victory over Republican Christopher Missick in the race for the New York State Senate’s 55th district.

With 100% of precincts reported, Brouk held a narrow lead — 52.5% to Missick’s 47.8%. Brouk pointed to the edge that Monroe County Democrats have in absentees submitted, which won’t begin to be counted until November 16.

Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported that 47,675 registered Democrats in the county submitted absentee ballots, compared to 20,489 for registered county Republicans.

The enthusiastic outpouring of support from the voters of the 55th Senate District has been overwhelming and humbling.

With 98% of election districts reported, and a 2-to-1 Democratic advantage on returned absentee ballots, I can now declare victory in this State Senate seat. — Samra Brouk (@samraforsenate) November 4, 2020

Missick’s campaign has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Regardless of who ultimately prevails, the winner of the election will take over for longtime New York State Sen. Rich Funke, who announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election.