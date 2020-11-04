Democrat Jeremy Cooney declares victory over Republican Mike Barry for NYS Senate 56

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democrat Jeremy Cooney has declared victory over Republican Mike Barry in the race for the New York State Senate’s 56th district.

With 99% of precincts reported, Cooney held a narrow lead — 50.5% to Barry’s 49.5%. Cooney pointed to the edge that Monroe County Democrats have in absentees submitted, which won’t begin to be counted until November 16.

Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported that 47,675 registered Democrats in the county submitted absentee ballots, compared to 20,489 for registered county Republicans.

The torch has been passed! It’s late, but here are the facts: tonight, we won the in-person election and with a 2:1 mail-in advantage, we can now declare victory in the 56th District for the NYS Senate. Thank you to the voters of Rochester. Let’s get to work. Onward! 🇺🇸 #ROC — Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) November 4, 2020

Barry’s campaign has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Regardless of the final outcome, it will be a new representative for the district as New York State Sen. Joe Robach announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.