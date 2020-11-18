Democrat Jen Lunsford defeats Republican Mark Johns in NYS Assembly 135

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democrat Jen Lunsford has defeated incumbent Republican Mark Johns in the race for New York’s 135th Assembly District.
Johns has represented the district since 2011, but Lunsford pulled ahead by just under 700 votes Wednesday, when absentee and affidavit ballots were counted.
Lunsford declared victory Wednesday night. She released a statement saying:
“I promise that in the months ahead, we will continue to advocate for the needsAssemblymember-Elect Jen Lunsford
of this community, our young families, and for the relief our residents desperately need to
rebuild as we fight against this pandemic.”