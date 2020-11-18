Democrat Jamie Romeo defeats Republican Karla Boyce for Monroe County Clerk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Democrat Jamie Romeo has defeated Republican challenger Karla Boyce in the race for Monroe County Clerk.

Romeo is a lifelong resident of the Town of Irondequoit. In February of this year she was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fill the vacancy of the term for Monroe County Clerk (left vacant by former Clerk Adam Bello winning County Executive last November).

Prior to serving as County Clerk, Romeo served in the New York State Assembly, representing the 136th Disitrct, and before that she served as the Monroe County Democratic Chair, and in staffing positions in the New York State Senate and Monroe County Legislature.

Romeo is a graduate of St. John Fisher College, and earned her Masters in Public Administration from SUNY Brockport. In her spare time she works on her Minecraft skills to be a better-suited gaming partner to her son, Dominic.