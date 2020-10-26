Day 2 of early voting: Another big turnout in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters in Monroe County were masked up and bundled up Sunday to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

19,007 people cast their ballots this weekend, including 9,506 Saturday and 9,501 Sunday, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

A total of 4,964 ballots were dropped off at polling sites, the County BOE said.

“I planned on early voting anyway and this was a good day for it,” said Susan Carter, voting in Penfield today.

“It was very smooth, very efficient. Friendly, outgoing poll workers. Just a real well oiled machine,” said Carter.

Elections officials say typically one to four percent of active voters turn out during the entire nine-day early voting period. Saturday alone, one percent showed up in Monroe County.

“We wanted to make sure our vote was here and early,” said Janet Vaughan, who waited about an hour to vote at Perinton Square Mall, one of the most popular voting sites in the county. 2,187 voters cast their ballots at that site this weekend.

“Plus, I think we’re very interested in this election, and we want to make sure our voice is heard, so we wanted to make sure we get it done early, then we know it’s done,” added Maurice Vaughan.

There are 481,448 voters in Monroe County, according to October enrollment documents from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

“I just hope everyone who’s thinking about it will decide to do it,” continued Carter.