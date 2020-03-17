Breaking News
Now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 79 in mandatory quarantine
Cuomo issues executive order to delay village elections until April 28

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Some villages were set to hold elections on Wednesday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order delaying village elections until the April 28 primary.

“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”

