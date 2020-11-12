Counting for Monroe County absentee ballots on track for Monday as local races await results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a few days, we’ll have the final count for the 2020 election. On Thursday, the Board of Elections staff started judging affidavit ballots, getting them one step closer to finishing the count.

Three bipartisan teams are working Thursday and Friday to judge 4,000 affidavit ballots. Staff members researched each ballot ahead of time to find out whether the voter was registered to vote. Lisa Nicolay is the Monroe County Republican Elections Commissioner.

“They’re pretty cut and dry because either the person is registered and they should be voting or they’re not registered for some reason and their vote should not count,” Nicolay said.

Democratic commissioner Jackie Ortiz said common reasons to count an affidavit are if the voter went to the correct polling site but had an older address on file or if they were registered in a different county in New York State but tried to vote in Monroe County.

“There are several where, despite our check here in Monroe County as well as across the state, we have had several where they’re just not registered at all and unfortunately those ones are not counted,” Ortiz said.

NOW: The commissioners and polls workers from the Monroe County Board of Elections are judging affidavit ballots in the legislative chambers today. A candidate who is here tells me there’s around 4,000 ballots to judge @News_8 pic.twitter.com/InaJSflg6x — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 12, 2020

The commissioners also said absentee ballot sorting is complete and staff members are busy today pulling nearly 900 absentee ballots from people who also voted in person to make sure only one vote counts. They’re still on track to open and count absentee and affidavit ballots on Monday. The commissioners said they’ll try to get everything counted on Monday but the process will likely go into Tuesday due to the high volume of ballots.

“We thank you for your patience, I think is the first thing we want to say, but everything has been moving very smoothly we have been staying on track with the time frames,” said Ortiz.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit objections to affidavit ballot decisions.