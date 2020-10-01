Prude Death Investigation

Cooney vs. Barry: New York State Senate 56th district candidates debate on News 8

Your Local Election HQ

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page on October 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two candidates vying for the 56th district seat in the New York State Senate will go head-to-head on News 8.

Democrat Jeremy Cooney and Republican Mike Barry will discuss the issues in a live streamed event on Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

It will be a new representative for the district as New York State Sen. Joe Robach announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

