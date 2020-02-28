City of Rochester received $650K from Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2014 after Mayor Warren took office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two weeks ago, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren endorsed former New York City Mayor, and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg for president.

Last week, Mayor Warren defended her support for the Democrat, following a Thursday debate performance in which Bloomberg drew heavy criticism from his rivals on stage.

“We all have things that are in our past that, as legislators, as people in government, that you make decisions based on the information that you have,” said Warren last Thursday.

According to information obtained Friday by News 8 through a Freedom of Information Law request, the City of Rochester was one of the cities that have received charitable support from Bloomberg’s organization.

City of Rochester Communications Director Justin Roj said Friday there was no connection between the prior donation and the mayor’s endorsement.

“The City received $650,000 pursuant to a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies in fiscal year 2014-15 for the establishment of the Office of Innovation and Strategic Initiatives. The City discontinued participation in the grant after spending down the initial funding,” according to the City of Rochester finance director, Rosiland Brooks-Harris.

Mayor Warren also pointed to Bloomberg’s past charitable support of cities as a focal point of her support.

“Those investments that he has made over a period of time in trying to give resources where they’re needed,” said Warren last Thursday. “Trying to give cities the support that they need to change what’s happening on the ground.”

Mayor Warren was sworn into office in January of 2014.

Bloomberg has spent months building his campaign around Super Tuesday, where many delegate-rich states will make their choice for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Although he’s received no delegates to date, Bloomberg has cast a large shadow over the primary process. He doubled his ad spending after chaos ensued in the Iowa caucus.

Despite not being on the ballot, Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community as a write-in candidate.

