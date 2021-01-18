City Councilmember Malik Evans challenges Lovely Warren in race for Rochester mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans announced his entry in the race for Rochester mayor Monday, challenging incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” Evans said in a statement sent out Monday evening. “I have a lifelong love for, belief in, and sense of duty to Rochester, and I have been humbled and honored by the many citizens that have encouraged me to enter the Mayor’s race. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to engaging with the residents of our community to hear their desires for creating a stronger Rochester that will not just survive but thrive.”

