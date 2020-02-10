Checking in on Rochester, New Hampshire before Tuesday’s presidential primary

Editor’s note: News 8 reporter Sabrina Maggiore is in New Hampshire to help cover the Democratic presidential primary.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After months of campaigning, candidates have one day left to plead their case to New Hampshire voters.

Rochester, New Hampshire is a city of 45 square miles with a lot of history.

“This has been a shoe factory,” said Mayor Caroline McCarley. “Struggled during the great recession, lost all that. It’s always been a tough community.”

Similar to our city, Rochester, N.H. is a place where art thrives.

“We have an amazing renovated opera house here that’s just extraordinary,” McCarley said. “We have lots of art all over town.”

Every four years, this city is home to political battles on a national stage.

“I think if you’re interested in politics, and certainly a lot of people in New Hampshire are, it’s really an opportunity that nobody else can imagine,” McCarley said.

This Rochester is about seven hours away from ours, and the town of about 30,000 people is getting attention that far exceeds its normal reach.

Nearly every Democratic candidate for president has stopped by in the city ahead of Tuesday’s primary to try and win over the city’s voters — Something resident Spencer Lindsay says he doesn’t mind.

“You can watch someone on TV and say “oh, I care about your problem, but when they’re actually there in front of you, it makes you feel cared for,” Lindsay said.

Other than politics, this Rochester has more in common than New York’s version than one might assume.

“Rochester is just like any other working class community,” McCarley said. “We are struggling with how to revive our downtown, we are struggling with issues of affordable housing, and we are struggling with getting developers interested in growing and expanding our downtowns.”

And those struggles will be taken on in full force, once the excitement of the primaries has passed.