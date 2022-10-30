CANADAGUIA, N.Y (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office’s future is now in the voters’ hands to decide who their next elected leader will be since Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned amid a scandal.

Rebuilding trust and restoring morale in the sheriff’s office is at stake this election, according to the candidates in the race for the next Ontario County Sheriff. There are three candidates total. Two bring extensive law enforcement experience but differ on how they’ll lead the department to a bright future.

The Republican candidate, David Cirencione, is in his twentieth year as a deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. Although he was there while anonymous tips from employees accused Sheriff Henderson of harassment and retaliatory behavior from County Administrator Chris DeBolt. Henderson always denied those allegations. But David has not been part of the investigations and feels he can build on the progress that’s been made.

“I called face to face for him to resign and after that happened and before that happened,” Cirencione said. “I was a constant steady leader in the organization and continue to be. I’m very thankful for Sheriff Povero who came back.”

Steve Slavny, a retired State Police Officer, who now oversees security for Victor Schools is the Democrat candidate and believes voters want someone to come in from the outside to head the department.

“The Sheriff’s Office is lacking a fresh insight into their policies and practices,” Slavny stated. “And a fresh set of eyes on what they’ve been doing over the past 20 years. And certainly, what has occurred over the last three or four years within the department.”

Both candidates took aim at New York’s current bail reform laws and vowed to use their position as Sheriff to advocate for changes.

“We have repeat offenders committing the same crimes over and over again and they’re released on appearance tickets,” Cirencione explained. “Or when we can take them to jail for arraignment they’re released on no bail. Released on their own recognizance. We spend way too much time picking people up on warrants because they haven’t come into court.”

“Give more power to judges for the dangerousness aspect for people being currently released without bail needs to be taken into account,” Slavny argued. “It was a quick fix which now needs to be tailored to the real world.”

There is a third candidate running a write-in campaign for Ontario County Sheriff. W. Randolph Warner who’s a retired contractor and part of a farm operation in the county. News 8 reached out to Warner for a campaign update but have not heard back. Check back to this page for comment from Warner’s campaign.

Former Sheriff Kevin Henderson always denied allegations against him for harassing employees and creating toxic work environments. Long-time Ontario Sheriff Phil Povero came out of retirement to lead the department until December 31 of this year.