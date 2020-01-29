Bronson, Yudelson evenly split Democratic Committee’s designation for assembly seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An upcoming primary for a local New York State Assembly seat appears as if it will be closely contested; if the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s votes are an indication of things to come.

A spokesperson for the MCDC says that the designation for the seat is evenly split between incumbent Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-138), and the challenger, and current Chief of Staff for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Alex Yudelson.

According to that MCDC official, the votes are split 49-49.

Bronson, whose held the seat since being elected in 2010, announced his run for re-election in November. Bronson, who was the first openly gay member of the New York State Legislature from upstate New York, also owns Equal Grounds Coffehouse in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

Yudelson, current Chief of Staff for Mayor Lovely Warren and former aide for President Barack Obama, announced his run for the assembly in December. Regarding the designation split, Yudelson released this statement to News 8:

“I am incredibly grateful to the committee members who supported me and those who participated in this process. The fact that this party designation was a virtual tie with a 10-year incumbent indicates that there’s a real appetite for change in Albany, and I look forward to sharing my plans to fight for Rochester, Henrietta, and Chili’s fair share with the voters and families of this great community.”

News 8 has reached out to Bronson who has not immediately returned a request for comment.

The 138th district encompasses parts of the city of Rochester as well as the towns and villages of Chili and Henrietta.

The Democratic candidate for this assembly seat will be decided when voters head to the polls on New York state’s Primary Day later this year.

