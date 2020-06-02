Bronson vs. Yudelson: Democratic NYS Assembly candidates debate on News 8 Wednesday

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot going on locally, throughout the state, and across the entire country, but it’s important to remember that New York state’s primary elections are still on schedule for later this month.

In a News 8 debate, Democratic candidates for the New York State Assembly’s 138th district will face off in a live streamed event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The candidates participating in this event are:

Harry Bronson— Incumbent Assemblyman for the 138th district, and owner of Equal Grounds Coffee House in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

Alex Yudelson – Current Chief of Staff for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and former aide to President Barack Obama.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Head over to the Monroe County Board of Elections website to find out how to access your absentee ballot and how to update your voter registration status.

Tune in on this page at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the live streamed event.

We want to take your questions straight to the candidates. Send your questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.