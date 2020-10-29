10% of all eligible Monroe County voters have already cast a ballot through early voting, BOE says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Approximately 10% of registered Monroe County voters have already participated in early voting, Board of Elections officials said Wednesday night,

Monroe County BOE officials reported that 12,559 voters cast their ballots Wednesday, the fifth day of early voting. Early voting in the county goes until November 1 (dates, times, and locations below).

Board of Elections officials say 14,122 voters took part in early voting Tuesday, which exceeded Monday’s record of 11,550 after big weekend turnout with 9,506 Saturday and 9,505 Sunday.

According to a BOE enrollment report this month there are currently 481,448 registered voters in Monroe County. Through Wednesday, combining absentee (76,753 received) and early voting ballots (57,242 cast), 133,995 residents have cast a vote — nearly 28% of all registered voters.

For the last presidential cycle in 2016, Monroe County officials reported a voter turnout of 75.98%, with 351,008 votes cast compared to 461,975 registered voters at the time. As of Wednesday night, 2020’s turnout had already surpassed 36% of 2016’s total turnout.

Monroe County BOE officials say they expect an updated enrollment report in early November.

There are still four days left of early voting.

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations