Bloomberg campaign office to open in downtown Rochester

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrives for a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is opening in downtown Rochester.

They have hired staff and the office will officially open in the coming weeks.

Mayor Lovely Warren endorsed Bloomberg last week.

The office will be located at 260 East Main Street. It will be staffed by on regional field director, five field organizers, and more volunteers as the New York primary approaches.

Officials say the campaign has been organizing in Rochester for more than a month, including events and phone banks throughout the area.

The Rochester Bloomberg office is one of nearly 20 throughout the state.

The New York State Democratic primary will take place on April 28.