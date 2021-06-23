Black and Asian Caucus defeats tilt balance in the Monroe County Legislature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The balance of power has shifted when it comes to the Black and Asian Caucus in the Monroe County Legislature after three sitting members of the group lost primary races Tuesday.

The caucus was formed last summer and county legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) said it was to create a legislative body that would focus more on the needs of urban residents. He, along with others of the caucus — including legislators Sabrina LaMar (D-27), Frank Keophetlasy (D-28), and Calvin Lee (D-25) — said they felt other Democrats on the legislature were not paying enough attention to the needs of the people in their districts.

But the caucus took a hit Tuesday as Flagler-Mitchell, and Keophetlasy both lost their primary races, as did Vince Felder (D-22), who isn’t an officially recognized member of the caucus, but has been known to vote in line with the group. LaMar did not face a primary challenger.

Flagler-Mitchell lost to William Burgess, Felder lost to Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons, and Keophetlasy lost to Ricky Frazier.

“It’s another day. I’m active in this community,” Vazquez-Simmons said. “I have a commitment, I’ve always had a commitment; my mother being a civil rights activist, born and raised in this community, it’s just continuing the work.”

“First of all, I want to link with the community because with what’s going on, with everything’s that happening in our community, I think if we sit down and listen to the community and their concerns, we’ll give the community a chance to come up with some of the solutions that will be more effective,” Burgess said.

The Black and Asian Caucus worked with the Republican majority on the legislature to create a “20-seat, veto-proof, super-majority” that, according to legislature president Joe Carbone (R-16), “neutered” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

With Tuesday’s results, the veto-proof super-majority is at risk of falling below the 20-seat threshold required, pending the results of November’s general election.