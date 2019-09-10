Bello calling on county for more funding for early voting locations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive candidate and current County Clerk Adam Bello is calling for more local funding dedicated to early voting locations.

Bello is asking the county for more than $200,000 to fund eight new locations.

Currently, there are seven early voting poll locations — that’s one for every 65,000 voters.

“We have fewer locations, we have shorter hours, and that means our residents have fewer opportunities to vote,” Bello said. “Early voting in Monroe is underfunded. The county executive and legislature have ignored it. We’re here today to demand the county to stop ignoring this important issue.

This fall’s election will be the first in New York state history to allow early voting. Voters will be able to case ballots from Octobers 26 through November 3.

Monroe County spokesman Jesse Sleeer released a statement Tuesday about early voting locally:

“The Monroe County Board of Elections has a long history of bipartisan cooperation – it’s a shame that legacy is being sullied by today’s political attack. The Monroe County Board was one of the first in the state to set its number of Early Voting polling locations (7) and did so by May 1, 2019. These locations were determined jointly by widely-respected Democrat Commissioner Tom Ferrarese and Republican Commissioner Doug French. In the five months since, there has been no inquiry to the Board about increasing the number of Early Voting locations. Today’s attack is simply a cynical ploy for some politicians to draw attention to themselves in the midst of campaign season, at a potential expense of a quarter of a million dollars for taxpayers.”