Barnhart, Dinolfo win, Astacio loses and more primary results

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night’s primary elections had some key victories for candidates seeking local office this year.
All eyes were on the fight for the Independence Party nomination in the race for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Republican Cheryl Dinolfo beat the Democratic challenger, and current Monroe County Clerk, Adam Bello with 55 percent of the vote. The two candidates faced off in a primary despite being from different political parties for a chance to grab another line on the ballot for the general election. Although they will square off again in a few months, the Independence Party nominee is often an early indication of how independent voters will sway come November.
“This is just momentum going into November, certainly our message of more jobs, stronger families, and better budgets have resonated with voters, and voters are concerned about issues that matter to them,” Dinolfo said.
“The Republican party has had a lock on the Independence Party for a generation or more, so we knew this was going to be an uphill battle,” Bello said. My goal was to give voters a choice and have an opportunity to put out our message before the voters that government is supposed to work for everybody.”
This was the first election in nearly 10 years where Independence Party voters were given a choice of candidates in a primary.
Former News 8 journalist Rachel Barnhart won her race for the Democratic primary in the Monroe County Legislature. The election for the 21st District nomination, which covers the northeast part of Rochester, was close between Barnhart and challenger Victor Sanchez, but Barnhart won with nearly 54 percent of the votes.
“This was a neighbor-oriented positive campaign and I am so thrilled that my neighbors rejected cynical machine politics in favor of someone that they know and someone that they trust.
Barnhart’s opponent in the general election will be the Working Families Party candidate.
Former Rochester City Court judge Letitica Astacio lost her primary race for a seat on Rochester City Council. Astacio received about 24 percent of the vote for the northwest district’s Democratic nomination. Jose Peo, the victorious candidate in the race, edged out Lashana Boose.
Full local primary results:
County Executive, Independence party
- Cheryl Dinolfo: 54.4%
- Adam Bello: 45.0%
County Court Judge, Working families party
- John DeMarco: 34.1%
- Karen Bailey Turner: 26.9%
- Michael Dollinger: 26.7%
- Kyle Steinebach: 10.6%
County Court Judge, Independence
- Michael Dollinger: 28.8%
- John DeMarco: 38.7%
- Karen Bailey Turner: 26.3%
- Kyle Steinebach: 16.0%
County Legislator – 13th District, Democratic
- Michael B. Yudelson — 58.1%
- Terry Steg — 41.9%
County Legislator – 17th District, Independence
- Joseph D. Morelle, Jr. — 69.3%
- Gregory J. Devlin — 29.6%
County Legislator, 21st District Democratic
- Rachel Barnhart: 53.5%
- Victor Sanchez: 46.3%
County Legislator – 23rd District, Democratic
- Linda M. Hasman — 50.1%
- Scotty Ginett — 19.5%
- Todd Patrick Grady — 30.2%
County Legislator – 25th District, Democratic
- John F. Lightfoot — 70.3%
- Montgomery Bryant — 29.7%
County Legislator – 26th District, Democratic
- Tony Micciche — 37.3%
- Yversha M. Roman — 62.5%
County Legislator – 27th District, Democratic
- Sabrina A. Lamar — 60.3%
- Ebony P. Dukes — 39.6%
City Court Judge, Democratic
- Melissa Barrett: 30.4%
- Nicole Morris: 20.2%
- Van White: 17.5%
- Mark Muoio: 15.7%
- Aaron Frazier: 8.9%
- Barbara Farrell: 7.1%
City Council, East District Democratic
- Mary Lupien: 60.5%
- Michael Geraci: 14.2%
- Stanley Martin: 12.0%
- Wayne Harris: 8.3%
- Bryce Miller: 4.9%
City Council, North East District Democratic
- Michael A. Patterson: 65.8%
- Norman L. Simmons, Jr.: 33.8 %
City Council, North West District Democratic
- Jose M. Peo: 38.4%
- LaShana D. Boose: 37.0%
- Leticia D. Astacio: 24.2%
City Council, South District Democratic
- LaShay D. Harris: 63%
- Ann C. Lewis: 37%
City School Board, Democratic
- Beatriz B.LeBron: 15.0%
- Willa Powell: 13.5%
- Amy K. Maloy: 11.8%
- Ricardo Adams: 10.6%
- Judith Davis: 10.1%
- Andria L. Bryant: 10.1%
- Anthony J. Hall, Jr.: 8.6%
- Clifford A. Florence: 7.3%
- Howard J. Eagle: 7.2%
- Robert K. Hoggard: 5.3%
Livingston County Court Judge, Republican
- Jennifer Noto 42.5%
- Jeannue Michalski 17.5%
- Kevin Van Allen 38.1%
Orleans Co. Shariff, Republican
- Christopher Bourke: 51%
- Brett Sobieraski: 49%
Clarkson Town Council
Independence
- Leslie A. Zink — 33.9%
- Steven E. Schalabba — 28.0%
Greece Town Council – Ward 2
Republican
- William F. Murphy — 68.0%
- Edward A. Gartz — 31.8%
Fairport Village Trustee
Independence
- Chamberlain R. Rattelade — 42%
- Steven E. Schalabba — 42%
Hamlin Town Supervisor
Republican
- Jason M. Baxter — 28.9%
- Eric G. Peters — 69.7%
Hamlin Town Clerk,
Republican
- Patty Jo Groenendaal — 50.9%
- Keylee A. Gilfilian — 49.1%
Henrietta Town Justice (3 winners) Working Families
- Robert L. Cook — 24.4%
- Gregory P. Salmon — 19.5%
- Steven M. Donsky — 9.8%
- John G. Pericak — 7.3%
- Susan Michel — 26.8%
- James F. Beikrich — 12.2%
Independence
- John G. Pericak — 11.5%
- Gregory P. Salmon — 8.4%
- James F. Beikrich — 19.6%
- Susan Michel — 22.7%
- Robert L. Cook — 15.0%
- Steven M. Donsky — 22.9%
Mendon Town Justice
Independence
- Jon M. Stern — 38.4%
- William P. Fletcher — 61.5%
Mendon Town Council
Independence
- Thomas G. Dubois — 31.3%
- Karen R. Jenkins — 42.2%
Penfield Town Justice Independence
- Paula C. Metzler — 60.3%
- Michael J. Lingle — 38.7%
Penfield Town Council Independence
- Debbie Drawe — 29.9%
- Linda W. Kohl — 30.6%
Perinton Town Council (4-yr term) Independence
- Seana L. Sartori — 36.6%
- Craig R. Chormann — 32.3%
Rush Town Council Independence
- James L. Roach — 13.0%
- Daniel V. Woolaver — 25.9%
Webster Town Supervisor Democratic
- John D. Hutchings — 26.4%
- Tom Flaherty — 73.4%