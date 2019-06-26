Barnhart, Dinolfo win, Astacio loses and more primary results

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night’s primary elections had some key victories for candidates seeking local office this year.

All eyes were on the fight for the Independence Party nomination in the race for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Republican Cheryl Dinolfo beat the Democratic challenger, and current Monroe County Clerk, Adam Bello with 55 percent of the vote. The two candidates faced off in a primary despite being from different political parties for a chance to grab another line on the ballot for the general election. Although they will square off again in a few months, the Independence Party nominee is often an early indication of how independent voters will sway come November.

“This is just momentum going into November, certainly our message of more jobs, stronger families, and better budgets have resonated with voters, and voters are concerned about issues that matter to them,” Dinolfo said.

“The Republican party has had a lock on the Independence Party for a generation or more, so we knew this was going to be an uphill battle,” Bello said. My goal was to give voters a choice and have an opportunity to put out our message before the voters that government is supposed to work for everybody.”

This was the first election in nearly 10 years where Independence Party voters were given a choice of candidates in a primary.

Former News 8 journalist Rachel Barnhart won her race for the Democratic primary in the Monroe County Legislature. The election for the 21st District nomination, which covers the northeast part of Rochester, was close between Barnhart and challenger Victor Sanchez, but Barnhart won with nearly 54 percent of the votes.

“This was a neighbor-oriented positive campaign and I am so thrilled that my neighbors rejected cynical machine politics in favor of someone that they know and someone that they trust.

Barnhart’s opponent in the general election will be the Working Families Party candidate.

Former Rochester City Court judge Letitica Astacio lost her primary race for a seat on Rochester City Council. Astacio received about 24 percent of the vote for the northwest district’s Democratic nomination. Jose Peo, the victorious candidate in the race, edged out Lashana Boose.

Full local primary results:

County Executive, Independence party

Cheryl Dinolfo: 54.4%

Adam Bello: 45.0%

County Court Judge, Working families party

John DeMarco: 34.1%

Karen Bailey Turner: 26.9%

Michael Dollinger: 26.7%

Kyle Steinebach: 10.6%

County Court Judge, Independence

Michael Dollinger: 28.8%

John DeMarco: 38.7%

Karen Bailey Turner: 26.3%

Kyle Steinebach: 16.0%

County Legislator – 13th District, Democratic

Michael B. Yudelson — 58.1%

Terry Steg — 41.9%

County Legislator – 17th District, Independence

Joseph D. Morelle, Jr. — 69.3%

Gregory J. Devlin — 29.6%

County Legislator, 21st District Democratic

Rachel Barnhart: 53.5%

Victor Sanchez: 46.3%

County Legislator – 23rd District, Democratic

Linda M. Hasman — 50.1%

Scotty Ginett — 19.5%

Todd Patrick Grady — 30.2%

County Legislator – 25th District, Democratic

John F. Lightfoot — 70.3%

Montgomery Bryant — 29.7%

County Legislator – 26th District, Democratic

Tony Micciche — 37.3%

Yversha M. Roman — 62.5%

County Legislator – 27th District, Democratic

Sabrina A. Lamar — 60.3%

Ebony P. Dukes — 39.6%

City Court Judge, Democratic

Melissa Barrett: 30.4%

Nicole Morris: 20.2%

Van White: 17.5%

Mark Muoio: 15.7%

Aaron Frazier: 8.9%

Barbara Farrell: 7.1%

City Council, East District Democratic

Mary Lupien: 60.5%

Michael Geraci: 14.2%

Stanley Martin: 12.0%

Wayne Harris: 8.3%

Bryce Miller: 4.9%

City Council, North East District Democratic

Michael A. Patterson: 65.8%

Norman L. Simmons, Jr.: 33.8 %

City Council, North West District Democratic

Jose M. Peo: 38.4%

LaShana D. Boose: 37.0%

Leticia D. Astacio: 24.2%

City Council, South District Democratic

LaShay D. Harris: 63%

Ann C. Lewis: 37%

City School Board, Democratic

Beatriz B.LeBron: 15.0%

Willa Powell: 13.5%

Amy K. Maloy: 11.8%

Ricardo Adams: 10.6%

Judith Davis: 10.1%

Andria L. Bryant: 10.1%

Anthony J. Hall, Jr.: 8.6%

Clifford A. Florence: 7.3%

Howard J. Eagle: 7.2%

Robert K. Hoggard: 5.3%

Livingston County Court Judge, Republican

Jennifer Noto 42.5%

Jeannue Michalski 17.5%

Kevin Van Allen 38.1%

Orleans Co. Shariff, Republican

Christopher Bourke: 51%

Brett Sobieraski: 49%

Clarkson Town Council

Independence

Leslie A. Zink — 33.9%

Steven E. Schalabba — 28.0%

Greece Town Council – Ward 2

Republican

William F. Murphy — 68.0%

Edward A. Gartz — 31.8%

Fairport Village Trustee

Independence

Chamberlain R. Rattelade — 42%

Steven E. Schalabba — 42%

Hamlin Town Supervisor

Republican

Jason M. Baxter — 28.9%

Eric G. Peters — 69.7%

Hamlin Town Clerk,

Republican

Patty Jo Groenendaal — 50.9%

Keylee A. Gilfilian — 49.1%

Henrietta Town Justice (3 winners) Working Families

Robert L. Cook — 24.4%

Gregory P. Salmon — 19.5%

Steven M. Donsky — 9.8%

John G. Pericak — 7.3%

Susan Michel — 26.8%

James F. Beikrich — 12.2%

Independence

John G. Pericak — 11.5%

Gregory P. Salmon — 8.4%

James F. Beikrich — 19.6%

Susan Michel — 22.7%

Robert L. Cook — 15.0%

Steven M. Donsky — 22.9%

Mendon Town Justice

Independence

Jon M. Stern — 38.4%

William P. Fletcher — 61.5%

Mendon Town Council

Independence

Thomas G. Dubois — 31.3%

Karen R. Jenkins — 42.2%

Penfield Town Justice Independence

Paula C. Metzler — 60.3%

Michael J. Lingle — 38.7%

Penfield Town Council Independence

Debbie Drawe — 29.9%

Linda W. Kohl — 30.6%

Perinton Town Council (4-yr term) Independence

Seana L. Sartori — 36.6%

Craig R. Chormann — 32.3%

Rush Town Council Independence

James L. Roach — 13.0%

Daniel V. Woolaver — 25.9%

Webster Town Supervisor Democratic