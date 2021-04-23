Assemblyman Harry Bronson endorses Malik Evans for Rochester mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-138) endorsed Malik Evans in the race for Rochester Mayor Friday.

Evans, a current Rochester City Councilmember, announced his candidacy in January. He will face off against Mayor Lovely Warren in the Democratic primary in June.

At a press conference Friday, Bronson said this is a “critical election” for Rochester, adding “we need true leadership.”

Assemblyman Harry Bronson says in this moment of time, we need true leaders. He has endorsed Malik Evans for #ROC Mayor pic.twitter.com/JnC3T95bAg — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 23, 2021

Bronson said he has worked with Evans for years and said the councilmember is committed making Rochester a better place. They have Worked together for years and are committed to making Rochester a better place.

Bronson said Evans is dedicated to family, community, and the city, and called him a man of integrity. Bronson says Evans could bridge the divide in the city and help heal that divide.

The assemblyman said we need new, trusted leadership and someone who can focus on the families in the City of Rochester.

“This is about a moment in time for true leadership,” Bronson said.

Bronson defeated Alex Yudelson — Warren’s former chief of staff — in his own primary last June.

