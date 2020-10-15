Prude Death Investigation

Adam interviews Kevin Wilson, NY-25 Libertarian candidate for Congress

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting begins in Monroe County in just ten days, and Election Day is less than three weeks away.

With that in mind, we’re introducing you to Libertarian Kevin Wilson, who’s running for the NY-25 congressional seat against Democrat Joe Morelle and Republican George Mitris.

