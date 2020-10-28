NYS Election Banner

Adam Interviews 55th NY Senate candidate Chris Missick

Missick says he wants to reduce Governor Cuomo's power when in Albany

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chris Missick is running to replace Rich Funke.

Missick, a Republican, is currently campaigning for the 55th NY Senate seat, which covers a large portion of Monroe County’s east side.

The seat has flipped parties over the last decade having been held by Ted O’Brien, a Democrat, then Rich Funke, a Republican.

Missick is running against Democrat Samra Brouk, who will be coming into New 8 for an interview Thursday.

Adam Chodak interviewed Missick today about the potential of being a Republican in a Democrat-controlled Albany.

