Adam Interviews 27th CD candidate Nate McMurray

McMurray, a Democrat, makes the case for himself in a conservative district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nate McMurray, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat, stopped by News 8 Monday for an interview about the issues.

For McMurray, the supervisor of Grand Island, this is his third race in the district having lost first to Chris Collins and then earlier this year in a special election to Chris Jacobs, the district’s current congressman and McMurray’s current opponent.

We invited Jacobs, a Republican, to the station as well, but have not heard back.

Here, Adam Chodak interviews McMurray about the race and some of the issues that matter to Western New York.