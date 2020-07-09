Absentees tallied, Wednesday’s winners weigh in after primary results released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2020 primary election was different than past events, largely due to the massive mail-in voting effort resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took over two weeks to tally up all the results at the polls and through the post office.

“Obviously we’re very happy we were able to win this step and on to November,” says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo (D), who came out on top over Jennifer Boutee in the Democratic primary race for that position.

Even with some of the prolonged waiting, Romeo says mail-in voting works.

“We saw a long-term strategy with the absentee voting. I’m hopeful that (New York State) will continue to move forward with making it a permanent option,” she says.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-138), who edged out Alex Yudelson for the nomination to the 138th district, says we certainly learned lessons on absentee voting going into November.

“We need to correct a lot of things before we get into the general election,” says Bronson.

Bronson has criticized some of the basic mix-ups with the Board of Elections, such voter qualifications, and getting the right candidates on the right ballots. But Bronson, like Romeo, feels this method still works, and breaks down barriers to voting.

“Any way that we can make voting more accessible to everyone and encourage them to participate in democracy is a win,” says Bronson.