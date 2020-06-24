Absentee ballots, lawmakers leaving make for unique primary season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regardless of who wins this primary season, the state legislature makeup in our region will look very different.

Tim Kneeland, political science professor at Nazareth College, sees an upheaval ahead for our local representation in Albany.

“If you look at the ballot,” said Kneeland, “we’ve lost State Senators, and Assemblymembers.”

Rich Funke (R-55) and Joe Robach (R-56), each State Senators, will not seek re-election, and neither will David Gantt (D-137), an Assemblyman.

“These people have been there for decades,” said Kneeland.

Absentee ballots may also prevent us from learning the complete results of the races, continued Kneeland.

“These could not be decided for a while, and then you’ve got the special election in the 27th, which touches on it, so who knows when we’re actually going to find this out?”

We’re going to have a whole new generation of leadership coming out of Monroe County,” said Kneeland. “Keep an eye on that, because no matter who wins, it’s going to be someone new running for that slot this coming November. That’s really interesting.”