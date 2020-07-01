1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Absentee ballot counting underway in Monroe County: ‘Every vote will be counted’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Absentee ballot counting for last week’s Primary is officially underway in Monroe County. There are an unprecedented number of ballots this year due to COVID-19.

Election workers are just getting started counting ballots. Democratic Election Commissioner LaShana Boose said she can’t give a timeline on how long it will take.

“Right now we’re still on the Primary and we want to make sure every ballot that’s for this Primary election is counted before opening the other two elections. Today we’re seeing literally just for one election I think about 30,000 to 35,000 ballots for absentee, which is about where we were for early voting and election day,” said Boose.

Boise said when questions come up about a ballot it’s up to her and Republican commissioner Lisa Nicolay to make a ruling on whether to count the ballot or not.

“We have made rulings on ballots that will not count but they’re for reasons designated in election law, so those reasons would be that a ballot wasn’t received timely, a ballot was not signed by the voter, things of that nature.”

Some candidates were at the Board of Elections Service Center on Wednesday observing the process. Nicolay said the Board of Elections welcomes this.

“They’re not touching ballots obviously because they’re just here to watch, but most of them have been here all day, all morning so far, and they’re asking questions,” said Nicolay.

Jamie Romeo is a candidate for Monroe County Clerk and was there on Wednesday along with candidate Demond Meeks.

“The thing that we’re looking for is if a ballot’s not going to be counted and if we’re going to disenfranchise that voter, why? And unfortunately there are some requirements that I think what we’re learning is that we have to do more voter education just about the process for mail-in voting. Mail- in voting works, it’s just that you need to do more of that education on sign the back of that envelope, make sure it’s time stamped timely,” said Romeo.

There was some controversy last week regarding a Board of Elections employee who is also the treasurer on Ernest Flagler’s campaign. Treasurer Carla Williams was supposed to count absentee ballots and the commissioners said this isn’t against election law, but they decided it would be best to remove her from the absentee ballot counting process anyway. Williams is still a Board of Elections employee but the commissioners said they felt removing her from the counting process would eliminate any controversy about the situation.

