90-second voting FYI

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — These days voting itself is an issue.
There’s discussion at the national level about mail-in voting and concern at the local level about the ability to handle all the absentee ballots.
What’s the difference, by the way, between mail-in and absentee voting?
Well, you can watch the video and find out!
If you watched the video, you heard me say you can find EARLY VOTING info for Monroe County in this article, so here it is:
Saturday, October 24 9 am – 3 pm
Sunday, October 25 9 am – 3 pm
Monday, October 26 9 am – 5 pm
Tuesday, October 27 11 am – 8 pm
Wednesday, October 28 9 am – 5 pm
Thursday, October 29 11 am – 8pm
Friday, October 30 9 am – 5 pm
Saturday, October 31 9 am – 3 pm
Sunday, November 1 9 am – 3 pm
David F Gantt Community Center
700 North St
Rochester NY 14605
North Greece Road Church of Christ
1039 N Greece Rd
Rochester NY 14626
City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, 2nd Floor
57 St Paul St
Rochester NY 14604
Marketplace Mall, North Entrance
1 Miracle Mile Dr
Rochester NY 14623
Roxie Ann Sinkler Recreation Center
75 Grover St
Rochester NY 14611
Irondequoit Public Library
1290 Titus Ave
Rochester NY 14617
Edgerton Recreation Center
41 Backus St
Rochester NY 14608
Harris-Whalen Park Lodge
2126 Penfield Rd
Penfield NY 14526
SUNY Empire State College
680 Westfall Rd
Rochester NY 14620
Perinton Square Mall
6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd
Fairport NY 14450
Town of Chili Senior Center
3235 Chili Ave
Rochester NY 14624
Webster Recreation Center
1350 Chiyoda Dr
Webster NY 14580
Lastly, here are hyperlinks to various Board of Elections websites from around the area: Monroe County, Wayne County, Steuben County, Livingston County, Ontario County, Wyoming County, and Orleans County.