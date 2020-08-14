90-second voting FYI

Learn the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots QUICKLY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — These days voting itself is an issue.

There’s discussion at the national level about mail-in voting and concern at the local level about the ability to handle all the absentee ballots.

What’s the difference, by the way, between mail-in and absentee voting?

Well, you can watch the video and find out!

If you watched the video, you heard me say you can find EARLY VOTING info for Monroe County in this article, so here it is:

Saturday, October 24 9 am – 3 pm

Sunday, October 25 9 am – 3 pm

Monday, October 26 9 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, October 27 11 am – 8 pm

Wednesday, October 28 9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, October 29 11 am – 8pm

Friday, October 30 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, October 31 9 am – 3 pm

Sunday, November 1 9 am – 3 pm

David F Gantt Community Center

700 North St

Rochester NY 14605

North Greece Road Church of Christ

1039 N Greece Rd

Rochester NY 14626

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, 2nd Floor

57 St Paul St

Rochester NY 14604

Marketplace Mall, North Entrance

1 Miracle Mile Dr

Rochester NY 14623

Roxie Ann Sinkler Recreation Center

75 Grover St

Rochester NY 14611

Irondequoit Public Library

1290 Titus Ave

Rochester NY 14617

Edgerton Recreation Center

41 Backus St

Rochester NY 14608

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge

2126 Penfield Rd

Penfield NY 14526

SUNY Empire State College

680 Westfall Rd

Rochester NY 14620

Perinton Square Mall

6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd

Fairport NY 14450

Town of Chili Senior Center

3235 Chili Ave

Rochester NY 14624

Webster Recreation Center

1350 Chiyoda Dr

Webster NY 14580

Lastly, here are hyperlinks to various Board of Elections websites from around the area: Monroe County, Wayne County, Steuben County, Livingston County, Ontario County, Wyoming County, and Orleans County.