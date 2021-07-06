Too close to call: 7 primary races being recounted in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While voters hit the polls for the local primary elections two weeks ago, or beforehand with early voting, there are still some races yet to be determined.

According to officials from the Monroe County Board of Elections there are seven races that are being recounted:

Monroe County Court (Democratic)

Monroe County Court (Working Families Party)

Legislative District 16 (Working Families Party)

Legislative District 24 (Democratic)

Hamlin Town Council (Republican)

Pittsford Town Justice (Working Families Party)

Rush Supervisor (Conservative)

Votes cast on primary day, as well as early voting, were counted on June 22, while affidavits and absentees were counted the following week.

With all the votes in, some races remain too close to call, so a recount is underway to determine the winners.