5th graders lead voting parade outside Rochester Museum and Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Age requirements may prohibit them from voting, but that’s not stopping these students from getting the word out on the importance of casting a ballot for Election Day.

Fifth grade students from Genesee Community Charter School in Rochester rallied outside the Rochester Museum and Science Center Thursday for a voting parade.

Teachers say the students have been studying slavery, women’s rights, and civil rights over the past ten weeks. They say the students have learned about how Black people and women fought for the right to vote, so they were excited to help convince others about the importance of doing so.

With signs, balloons, instruments, and a lot of enthusiasm, the students marched around the East Avenue, Goodman Street, and Park Avenue neighborhoods Thursday afternoon.

Teachers say they will be doing this exercise again on Monday with a new group of students.