ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle has declared victory in the hotly contested 25th congressional district

The Democrat and incumbent has held the seat since 2018.

Republican La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of the Rochester Police Department, isn’t on the same page. His campaign issued the following statement early Wednesday morning.

Congressional Candidate La’Ron Singletary, tonight has called for an investigation into unprecedented irregularities in our election process. Throughout the evening, several issues came into question regarding the validity of ballots and how they were accounted for and recorded. Until every ballot is accounted for and recorded appropriately, this congressional race is far from over. Every vote should be counted and every voice should be heard.

Democratic Committee declaring victory for Morelle— Morelle thanks his opponent, La’Ron Singletary, “I hope we can work together in the weeks and months ahead… At the end of the day, we all want the same things: stability, security and opportunity.” @News_8 pic.twitter.com/lXbHiHKdWJ — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) November 9, 2022

New York’s 25th congressional district was redrawn this year, alongside many other congressional and Senate districts. States are required to revisit these boundaries every ten years, following the census.

For the next two years, the winner of the 25th congressional district race will represent the following region, covering Monroe and part of Orleans county: