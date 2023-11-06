ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is election day. As usual, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Click here to find your polling site, and to preview the ballot you’ll get when you arrive.
Early voting began on October 28. More than 23,000 voters participated in Monroe County alone.
A number of contested races will be on the ballot for voters in our area. A few of them are listed below. The results will be posted live on this page as they come in, starting at 9:00 p.m.
Monroe County
Monroe County Executive
- Adam Bello — Democratic, Working Families
- Mark Assini — Republican, Conservative
The race for Monroe County Executive is the highest-profile election in the county this year. Democratic incumbent Adam Bello, elected in 2019, assumed the role in January, 2020 and served in the position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously the Monroe County clerk, and before that the supervisor for the Town of Irondequoit.
Republican challenger Mark Assini served as supervisor for the Town of Gates from 2010 to 2018.
Bello and Assini participated in one debate in October.
Monroe County Legislature
- Monroe County Legislature
- 3rd
- Marvin Stepherson — Democratic
- Tracy DiFlorio — Republican, Putting People First
- 4th
- Virginia McIntyre — Republican
- Rita Pettinaro — Conservative
- 5th
- Terry Daniele — Democratic
- Richard Milne — Republican, Conservative
- 8th
- Michael DiTullio — Democratic, Working Families
- Mark Johns — Republican, Conservative
- 9th
- Mel Callan — Democratic
- Paul Dondorfer — Republican, Conservative
- 10th
- Howard Maffucci — Democratic
- Nancy Lewis — Republican
- 13th
- Michael Yudelson — Democratic, Working Families
- Ethan Greene — Republican, Conservative
- 14th
- Susan Hughes-Smith — Democratic, Working Families
- Pat Reilly — Republican, Conservative
- 16th
- Dave Long — Democratic, Working Families
- Joe Carbone — Republican, Conservative
- 18th
- Lystra McCoy — Democratic
- Sean Delehanty — Republican, Conservative
- 20th
- Jamie Erskine-Pettit — Democratic
- Robert Colby — Republican, Conservative
- 21st
- Santos Cruz — Democratic
- Oscar Brewer, Jr. — Working Families
- 27th
- Rose Bonnick — Democratic, Working Families
- David Ferris — Republican, Conservative
Rochester City Council
- Northeast
- Michael Patterson — Democratic
- Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith — Working Families
- South
- LaShay Harris — Democratic
- Barbara Rivera — Working Families
Town supervisors
- Irondequoit
- Andrae Evans — Democratic, Working Families
- Rory Fitzpatrick — Republican, Conservative
- Penfield
- Tiffany Rice — Democratic
- Jeff Leenhouts — Republican, Conservative
- Rush
- Lee Hankins — Democratic
- Daniel Woolaver — Republican, Conservative
- Webster
- Danielle Palermo-Jimenez — Democratic, Working Families
- Thomas Flaherty — Republican, Conservative
- Wheatland
- Jim Kirch — Republican
- Linda Dobson — Conservative
Genesee County
Town supervisors
- Byron
- Candace Hensel — Republican
- Peter Yasses — Conservative
Livingston County
Town supervisors
- Groveland
- Bill Devine — Republican
- Ron Niedermaier — Democrat
- Leicester
- David Fanaro
- Richard White — Republican
- Portage
- Sharon Buckley — Democrat
- Ivan Davis — Republican
- Springwater
- Deborah Babbitt Henry — Republican
- Mark Hopkins — Democrat
Ontario County
Town supervisors
- Geneva Mayor
- Jan Regan — Democrat
- Stephen Valentino — Republican
- Naples
- Gregory Bendzlowicz — Republican
- John Cowley — Democrat
Orleans County
Town supervisors
- Barre
- Scott Burnside — Conservative
- Sean Pogue — Republican
- Murray
- Gerald Rightmyer — Republican
- Joseph Sidonio — Conservative
Wayne County
Town supervisors
- Galen
- Thomas Caprilla — Democratic
- Lester Carr, Jr. — Republican, Conservative
- Marion
- Summer Johnson — Republican
- Mike Cramer — Future of Marion
- Ontario
- Jim Switzer — Democratic, Good Neighbors
- Benjamin Aman — Republican, Conservative
- Frank Robusto — Families for Ontario’s Future
- Rose
- Kenan Baldridge — Democratic
- Scott Converse — Republican, Conservative
- Williamson
- Anthony Verno — Republican, Conservative
- Andrew Mohanlall — Community First
- Wolcott
- Dan Smith — Democratic
- Lynn Chatfield — Republican, Wolcott First