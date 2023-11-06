ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is election day. As usual, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Click here to find your polling site, and to preview the ballot you’ll get when you arrive.

Early voting began on October 28. More than 23,000 voters participated in Monroe County alone.

A number of contested races will be on the ballot for voters in our area. A few of them are listed below. The results will be posted live on this page as they come in, starting at 9:00 p.m.

Monroe County

Monroe County Executive

Adam Bello — Democratic, Working Families

Mark Assini — Republican, Conservative

The race for Monroe County Executive is the highest-profile election in the county this year. Democratic incumbent Adam Bello, elected in 2019, assumed the role in January, 2020 and served in the position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously the Monroe County clerk, and before that the supervisor for the Town of Irondequoit.

Republican challenger Mark Assini served as supervisor for the Town of Gates from 2010 to 2018.

Bello and Assini participated in one debate in October.

Monroe County Legislature

Monroe County Legislature

3rd Marvin Stepherson — Democratic Tracy DiFlorio — Republican, Putting People First

4th Virginia McIntyre — Republican Rita Pettinaro — Conservative

5th Terry Daniele — Democratic Richard Milne — Republican, Conservative

8th Michael DiTullio — Democratic, Working Families Mark Johns — Republican, Conservative

9th Mel Callan — Democratic Paul Dondorfer — Republican, Conservative

10th Howard Maffucci — Democratic Nancy Lewis — Republican

13th Michael Yudelson — Democratic, Working Families Ethan Greene — Republican, Conservative

14th Susan Hughes-Smith — Democratic, Working Families Pat Reilly — Republican, Conservative

16th Dave Long — Democratic, Working Families Joe Carbone — Republican, Conservative

18th Lystra McCoy — Democratic Sean Delehanty — Republican, Conservative

20th Jamie Erskine-Pettit — Democratic Robert Colby — Republican, Conservative

21st Santos Cruz — Democratic Oscar Brewer, Jr. — Working Families

27th Rose Bonnick — Democratic, Working Families David Ferris — Republican, Conservative



Rochester City Council

Northeast Michael Patterson — Democratic Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith — Working Families

South LaShay Harris — Democratic Barbara Rivera — Working Families



Town supervisors

Irondequoit Andrae Evans — Democratic, Working Families Rory Fitzpatrick — Republican, Conservative

Penfield Tiffany Rice — Democratic Jeff Leenhouts — Republican, Conservative

Rush Lee Hankins — Democratic Daniel Woolaver — Republican, Conservative

Webster Danielle Palermo-Jimenez — Democratic, Working Families Thomas Flaherty — Republican, Conservative

Wheatland Jim Kirch — Republican Linda Dobson — Conservative



Genesee County

Town supervisors

Byron Candace Hensel — Republican Peter Yasses — Conservative



Livingston County

Town supervisors

Groveland Bill Devine — Republican Ron Niedermaier — Democrat

Leicester David Fanaro Richard White — Republican

Portage Sharon Buckley — Democrat Ivan Davis — Republican

Springwater Deborah Babbitt Henry — Republican Mark Hopkins — Democrat



Ontario County

Town supervisors

Geneva Mayor Jan Regan — Democrat Stephen Valentino — Republican

Naples Gregory Bendzlowicz — Republican John Cowley — Democrat



Orleans County

Town supervisors

Barre Scott Burnside — Conservative Sean Pogue — Republican

Murray Gerald Rightmyer — Republican Joseph Sidonio — Conservative



Wayne County

Town supervisors