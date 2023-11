ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The following are the races News 8 and RochesterFirst.com will be tracking on Election Night.

Actual results will not be available until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

Click below to skip down to your county’s results.

Monroe County

Genesee County

Livingston County

Ontario County

Orleans County

Wayne County

Yates County