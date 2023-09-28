ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2023 Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, but early voting in New York, runs the week of October 28 through November 5.

In Monroe County, you can cast your ballot between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Early voting locations for Monroe and surrounding counties

Of course, there’s still time to file for an absentee ballot.

With the addition of early voting in recent years, there also may be an earlier appearance of campaign signs. Rules on when those signs can go up and must come down, vary by municipality.

The Gates Town Board recently updated its sign ordinance to allow posting 45 days prior to Election Day instead of 31 days. It also reduced the number of days following Election Day that signs must be removed, from two weeks to seven days. Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said the change was enacted to reflect early voting.

That matches the rules already on the books in Irondequoit. In Brighton, signs can go up 90 days prior to Election Day. Check your town or city code for what’s legal in your municipality.

State Election law has no provisions regarding campaign signs, except near polling places, where “electioneering” is prevented inside or within 100 feet of the entrance.