2020 Latino vote in Monroe County exceeds 2016 before Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Monday, the Latino vote in Monroe County had already exceeded that of the 2016 election, according to La Cumbre.

The non-partisan local group says that before November 3’s Election Day, 6,118 Latinos cast their ballot in Monroe County, representing 28% of the local demographic.

According to the same group, 18.5% of registered Latinos of Monroe County participated in the 2016 election.

La Cumbre officials say a record 32 million Latinos are eligible to vote in this year’s election nationwide. The group also reported a 4% increase of eligible Latino voters across New York state.